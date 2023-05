Only one lane is passable on the busy Northwestern Motorway.

Four lanes of a major Auckland motorway have been blocked by a crash, causing major traffic delays.

Only one lane is passable after the crash on the Northwestern motorway, which happened around 7pm.

The blockage is between the Great North and Rosebank Rd exits on the westbound side.

Waka Kotahi is warning motorists to find another way home tonight and to be prepared to face major delays.

UPDATE 7:15PM

There is now only one lane open, the far left lane. Avoid the area or expect delays. ^MS https://t.co/DsoG6udM2t — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 2, 2023