Four killed and six others injured in weekend crashes

Officers investigated and one person was found dead at the site of the single vehicle crash, on Totaranui Rd Abel Tasman National Park. Photo / Supplied

By RNZ

A teenager killed in a Christchurch crash has been named, and emergency services have been responding to crashes in Ohakune, Abel Tasman National Park and Lake Ohia in Northland.

Police said they were told on Saturday afternoon that a vehicle had been spotted down a bank in Abel Tasman National Park.

Officers investigated and one person was found dead at the site of the single-vehicle crash, on Totaranui Rd, a police statement said.

A scene guard was in place overnight, with plans to retrieve the vehicle on Sunday.

One dead after crash at Lake Ohia, Northland

One person has died after a crash on the Karikari Peninsula in Northland, at Lake Ohia.

Police said they were called to a single-car crash near the intersection of SH10 and Inland Road about 2.55am on Sunday.

The person who died was the only person in the vehicle and inquiries into the crash were ongoing, they said.

On Saturday afternoon, police said two people died after a crash on State Highway 26 at Te Aroha, and another two were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In Palmerston North, two people were seriously injured after a crash early on Saturday morning. Police said the driver had failed to stop for police.

Two people injured in Ohakune

Park Avenue in Ohakune was closed after a serious crash, early on Sunday.

One person was flown to hospital in a critical condition and another had minor injuries, police said.

The street was closed while the scene was examined and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Name released after fatal Christchurch crash

Police have named a person who died following a crash on Greywacke Rd, in Harewood, Christchurch, on July 31.

She was 17-year-old Nekera Eileen Low, of Christchurch.

Three other people who were in the car were seriously injured in the crash, and taken to hospital.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were continuing.

- RNZ