Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Airfield and Mullins roads about 4.15am Sunday.

One person has suffered critical injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Ardmore, Auckland.

“One person is reported to have critical injuries, another with serious injuries, and two have sustained moderate injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

The Serious Crash Unit was attending the scene. Mullins Rd was closed at the intersections with Clevedon Takanini Rd and Papakura Clevedon Rd. Airfield Rd was closed before Mullins Road.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area if possible, or expect delays.