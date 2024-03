Four people have been injured in a crash in Clevedon. Photo / 123rf

Four people have been injured in a crash in Clevedon on Sunday afternoon.

Police are responding after receiving reports of a crash involving two vehicles on Clevedon-Kawakawa Road at 1.22pm.

The roads were closed following the crash, but a single lane has reopened at 3pm.

“There are four people with moderate injuries,” a police spokesman said.