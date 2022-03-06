Fire crews are responding to four property fires in a street in Clover Park, South Auckland, this morning.

Fire and Emergency crews received a report of a large house fire in Clover Park, South Auckland, at 5.10am.

The northern fire communications centre then started to get multiple reports of the blaze - only to be told that there were now four properties on fire.

All four properties are under construction and were empty at the time, a spokeswoman told the Herald. There are no reports of injuries.

On arrival, firefighters found the properties "well-involved", she said.

By 6.20am, fire crews were still working to bring the situation under control - including making sure that the fire does not spread to neighbouring properties and homes.

"There are nine trucks in attendance," she said.