Four helicopters have been called to a fire in Waimate. Photo / NZME

Fire and Emergency crews in Waimate, Canterbury, are currently battling a scrub fire that is threatening a pine forest.

Fenz shift manager Simon Lyford said they were called to the fire on Parkers Bush Rd just east of Waimate at around 5.50pm.

At first one tanker and a fire truck from Waimate, since then a number of other trucks and helicopters have been called on for help.

Lyford said crews on the ground are unable to access the fire by road or track so four helicopters had been called to the scene. One was at the scene and three others were on the way, he said.

"We don't have a size of the fire at this stage just because they can't actually get access to it," he said.

Residents in the area have also reported an unplanned power outage.

Alpine Energy said power is expected to be restored at 8.30pm tonight. The affected areas include Arno, Waihao Forks and Waihaorunga.