Four former NZDF staff could now be training Chinese military

The NZDF has confirmed that four former NZDF personnel have joined an organisation involved with training the People's Liberation Army. Photo / File

The New Zealand Defence Force has confirmed four former personnel have joined an organisation involved with training China's People's Liberation Army.

The South Africa Test Flying Academy (TFASA) has started recruiting ex-military personnel from western countries, including some who flew sophisticated fighter jets for the Royal Air Force, to train pilots, The New York Times reported.

A spokesperson for NZDF confirmed it was aware of TFASA and that four former serving personnel have left to gain employment with them.

There are no current NZDF personnel who are employed by the organisation, they said.

"NZDF personnel are free to be able to gain employment once they leave service, however depending on their decisions, there may be repercussions to any future employment with the NZDF," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson explained that to be suitable to hold a national security clearance at any level, the person needs to possess and demonstrate an "appropriate level of integrity, and holds character traits such as honesty, trustworthiness and loyalty."

The spokesperson said performing or attempting to perform duties to serve the interests of a foreign person, group, organisation, or government in conflict with New Zealand's national interest would be considered an example of something that would affect someone's suitability for a national security clearance.

As would any employment or service, whether compensated or voluntary, with any foreign citizen, organisation or other entity, including a defence entity.