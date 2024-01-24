A helicopter with a monsoon bucket was sent in to help rural fire crews because of a lack of water. Photo / Bevan Conley

Four fire crews and a helicopter were called in to fight a large scrub fire near Okoia.

Whanganui station officer Shane Dudley said the fire measured between 100-200m and was on a very steep hill that made it difficult for trucks to find access.

“You couldn’t just leave it because if it carried on into the woods, it would have gotten into some pine trees,” he said.

A helicopter with a monsoon bucket dropped water from local ponds on to the fire and also established a water supply for pumps and hose lines.

“There wasn’t a lot of water around so we called for a helicopter to give us a hand.”

Rural fire crews from Koitiata, Rangitīkei and the Palmerston North Volunteer Fire Brigade were called in to help the Whanganui Fire Brigade.

Crews were called to the fire just after 2pm on Wednesday and had it mostly contained by 7pm.

Dudley said they were still investigating the cause of the fire.

For farmers and landowners who were considering using fire as a land management tool, Dudley said the FENZ website “Check Before You Light” was useful.

“You can see whether you need a fire permit, and check whether it’s restricted or prohibited during the current fire season.”

