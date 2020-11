A blaze has broken out in the roof of a villa in Wanganui Ave, Ponsonby, this morning. Image / Google Maps

Firefighters are battling a blaze in the roof of an Auckland home using a towering aerial truck to reach flames.

Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Daniel Nicholson said they received multiple emergency calls to the blaze on Wanganui Ave, Ponsonby, which broke out around 9.15am.

Nicholson said three trucks and an aerial appliance were sent to the inner-city house in one of Auckland's oldest suburbs.

There were no reports of anyone injured or trapped in the blaze, he said.