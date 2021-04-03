Four dead in tragic start to Easter weekend road toll: Tauranga woman and Mangatawhiri man among dead

Barney Irvine from AA gives advice for the long weekend.

Four people have so far died in Easter weekend road crashes across the North Island.

The latest crash was about 11am today when a motorcycle and a car collided in Waimangu south of Rotorua.

One person was killed and another injured.

Police yesterday also released the name of a man killed in a crash at 9.20pm Thursday on State Highway 2 at Mangatawhiri, 60km south of Auckland.

Kalam Safari Watkin-Mamode, 22, lived at Mangatawhiri.

On Friday at midday a woman died at the scene of two-vehicle crash near Whakamaru, about 50km north of Taupō.

She was Kellie Jane Greer, 49, of Tauranga who was the driver of one of the vehicles.

One of the vehicles caught fire after the midday crash, which was at the intersection of SH30 and SH32.

Four people were hurt after a crash involving an ambulance and a ute towing a boat in Auckland on April 1, 2021. Photo / Hayden Woodward

On Thursday , a person was killed in a crash involving a truck and a car just before 8pm on State Highway 27 in the Waikato settlement of Kaihere.

Three others received moderate injuries in the crash.



Investigations into the crashes are ongoing, police said.

The four deaths mark a rise from the Easter road toll last year when no fatalities were recorded while the country was in level 4 lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19.

In 2019, the New Zealand Easter road toll was four.

Waka Kotahi/NZTA Auckland operations manager Rua Pani said says there are simple things motorists can do to help stay safe on the roads.

"Check your vehicle is safe to drive. Check your tyres, wipers, lights and indicators, and ensure you have a valid Warrant of Fitness before you leave," Rua Pani said

"Drive to the conditions - whether it's the weather, the road you're on, the time of day or the volume of traffic on the roads.

"Keep a safe following distance from vehicles in front so you can stop safely, and take regular breaks to stay alert."

Waka Kotahi/NZTA advise southern motorways into Auckland will be to be busiest from 1pm to 5pm on Monday.

Those returning from the north can expect the busiest times to be between 10am and 4.30pm.