Four crashes in South Island: Person trapped in vehicle in Gore, car down bank in Lumsden

Emergency services were called to the crash on SH1 near Charlton St at about 7.40am on Friday. Photo / NZH

Emergency services were called to the crash on SH1 near Charlton St at about 7.40am on Friday. Photo / NZH

Emergency services have responded to four crashes in the South Island this morning.

A person has been freed after a crash on the Dunedin Southern Motorway.

Emergency services were called to the crash near Fairfield at 7.45am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said a car and truck have collided.

AN NZTA spokeswoman said SH1 near Fairfield, after the Old Brighton Road Offramp, was down to one lane at 9am.

One person was trapped but has now been freed.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the Mossburn-Lumsden Highway at 8.05am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the person was not trapped.

A St John spokesman said they treated one person with minor injuries at the scene.

Two people have been injured after a crash in Gore.

Emergency services were called to the crash on SH1 near Charlton St at 7.40am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

She said one person was trapped and they were working to extricate them at about 8am.

The St John spokesman said one person suffered serious injuries and another moderate injuries.

A helicopter has been sent to the scene, he said.

And a car has fallen 200m off a bank in Christchurch's Port Hills.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Summit Rd at 3.45am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said two fire engines from the Woolston and Christchurch stations attended.

The person was not seriously injured and the incident has been left with police, she said.