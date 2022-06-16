A victim of a sex offender was described by his mother as being left with a 'wounded, damaged soul'. Stock Photo / 123RF

A victim of a sex offender was described by his mother as being left with a 'wounded, damaged soul'. Stock Photo / 123RF

WARNING: This article may be distressing.

The mother of a young victim has told her son's sexual offender that he is yesterday's trash and from today, he is forgotten.

The mother and son were part of a group of broken families who confronted the man at his sentencing in the Nelson District Court today.

Decorated former US Navy marine William Michael Crawford, 30, faces deportation from New Zealand on completion of 26 months in prison, which started today.

He admitted three representative charges in April this year of sexual connection with a young person aged 12 to 16, an attempt to contract a person aged under 18 for sex, and a further representative charge of knowingly possessing an objectionable publication.

The guilty pleas came four years after he was charged – enough to save the cost of the trial and to spare the victims more pain, but not enough to sway any further reduction in his prison term.

The Crown described it as targeted offending, and that Crawford had initially "fought tooth and nail" to downplay his role as the offender.

The defence relied on Crawford's own tragic past, including the murder of his mother in the US, and being spurned by his homophobic father, as reasons linked to his offending.

Lawyer Rob Harrison described Crawford as an African-American who had grown up in a racist society, but despite his challenges he had had a sterling career in the US Navy.

But it was the statements read in the Nelson District Court by the victims and their families that had the most impact on the court.

"Through your depraved actions, you have broken the heart of a mother," said one, who described her son as a once bright, sensitive child who was 10 when he suffered a tragedy in his life, leaving him innocent and vulnerable.

After the offending began he changed almost overnight into someone with a "wounded, damaged soul".

"Our world became dark, and I had no idea why."

Victims of Crawford's offending described in court the serious toll it had taken on their lives. Stock Photo / 123RF

A shopping trip to a Nelson clothing store for another of the victims was the beginning of what his mother said was a dramatic change in their "gorgeous young man".

Crawford, a US citizen who lived in Nelson with his husband, was employed part-time at a clothing store between July 2016 and December 2017.

The first victim's mother said her son, who was 14 at the time, was suddenly confused, embarrassed and distraught.

He then turned to drugs to numb the pain and self-loathing.

"The impact has been far greater than words can express. This has not just impacted my son, but our entire family.

"It has been hopeless trying to take away my son's pain."

His father told the court the pain was made worse by rumours being spread at his son's school about what had occurred. He said his son turned confrontational, which led to him leaving school at age 15.

"As a father it's hard to put into words that a grown man sexually assaulted my son."

He hoped for closure, to end the four years they had been dealing with the case.

"I often think I let my son down because I didn't protect him."

The Crown summary of facts said the first complainant was a high school student who at the time was questioning his sexuality, and met Crawford while shopping, connecting with him on social media.

This led to a liaison in the back of Crawford's car which left the victim feeling "awkward and disgusted".

The second complainant met Crawford via social media when he was 13. He wanted cigarettes for himself and friends and needed someone old enough to buy them for him.

The contact continued for 14 months. On one occasion when Crawford bought cigarettes for him, he said he expected something in return.

A former US Navy sailor was sentenced to jail in the Nelson District Court today. Photo / NZME

They performed oral sex on each other on a number of occasions including at Crawford's apartment.

Although the complainant said he did not want sex with Crawford, his desire for a steady cigarette supply outweighed this.

The third complainant was at a party when Crawford offered him between $100 and $150 to send him naked photographs and to have oral sex.

The complainant sent the photos but did not meet Crawford and was not paid. He has since identified himself as the person in the photos Crawford sent to the second complainant.

In October 2018 police searched the Richmond home where Crawford lived and found electronic items, hard drives and external storage equipment. Police seized a small computer and cell phone that Crawford had identified as his.

One of the victims, who was now on a mental health disability allowance because he could not hold down a job, said he struggled with the shame.

"I was still a child but rather than confront, recover and heal I chose escapism."

He believed Crawford had identified a weakness in him and had exploited him, in the manner of being groomed to build trust.

"You exploited my vulnerability, and I can see this clearly now," the victim told Crawford, who sat opposite him across the courtroom.

He said Crawford would "butter him up", only to then ignore and degrade him.

He said that while Crawford had taken away any chance of him feeling normal again, therapy had helped him to see himself not as a victim, but as a survivor.

The victim's mother said her son's decline into self-destructive behaviour left her feeling impotent as she fought to rescue her child, who by then had turned into "wretched confusion".

"The day I found out, I was devastated. My life had been consumed by fighting for him.

"You are despicable, and I will never forgive you for what you have done.

"From today you are forgotten – you are yesterday's trash. I will now move forward and support my child to become a better adult than you will ever be."

In sentencing, Judge Tony Zohrab noted the age discrepancy between Crawford and his victims, and the level of harm revealed in the victims' statements.

"It's right that the court case might finish today but the ripple effects will continue a long time - most probably the remainder of their life."