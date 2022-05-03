How police plan to crack down on gangs, body found in search for missing Kiwi and another potential shake-up to Auckland’s transport in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Joseph Day's best friend is overwhelmed with sadness and in "disbelief" after hearing British police found the Kiwi's body after he mysteriously went missing three days ago.

Conor Connolly told the Herald that Day was his best friend and he'd last caught up with him in January for a coffee in Fulham, London.

"Joe was my best friend, we'd been best friends since intermediate school," he said.

"Disbelief and overwhelming sadness is how I'd describe my feelings."

Joseph Day's fiancée arrived home on Sunday to find he wasn't there. Photo / Facebook

Connolly said local police were continuing to investigate the case and CCTV footage in the area was being reviewed.

A Givealittle page has also been set up to bring Day home to New Zealand to rest.

The page was created by a close friend, Hayley Cashmore.

"The money raised will be used to support Joe and Kelsey's family in their efforts in the open investigation, journey to Bristol, and costs related to bringing him home to rest in Aotearoa, New Zealand."

At the time of publishing, the page had already raised $26,000.

Jaimee Lupton, co-founder of MONDAY Haircare, and Nick Mowbray, Co-Founder ZURU Toy Company, donated $3000.

Avon and Somerset police said a man's body was located and recovered in Avon Gorge, Bristol, late on Tuesday night (NZT).

"While formal identification has not yet taken place, we have updated the family of missing 31-year-old Joseph Day," police said in a statement.

"Our hearts go out to them and we thank them for their patience while inquiries into the circumstances of death continue."

Police asked the public to avoid speculation and respect the privacy of Day's family.

Former colleagues have taken to social media to pay tribute to Day who worked at TVNZ as a cameraman.

"Whether it was the Christchurch terror attack, a trip to Hollywood... or a schoolboy rugby game in Palmy, you always delivered," wrote journalist Jehan Casinader on Twitter.

Joseph Day. Whether it was the Christchurch terror attack, a trip to Hollywood... or a schoolboy rugby game in Palmy, you always delivered. Thanks for sharing your talents with us. ✨ RIP. @SundayTVNZ pic.twitter.com/LawLiZLJz8 — Jehan Casinader (@jehancasinader) May 3, 2022

TVNZ Sunday correspondent Mark Crysell also wrote to Twitter that Day, alongside his dad Pete, was a much loved member of the show's whānau.

"His beautiful eye and deep soul became pictures that lifted our stories to another level," said Crysell.

Absolutely devastated to hear of Joe Day’s passing - Joe like his dad, Pete, was a much loved member of our ⁦@SundayTVNZ⁩ whanau - his beautiful eye & deep soul became pictures that lifted our stories to another level. Our deepest sympathies & love to Pete & mum, Feloani. pic.twitter.com/C8XYtNnxYU — Mark Crysell (@MarkCrysell) May 3, 2022

Andrew Macfarlane, who is based in Australia, said Day was a "brilliantly talented camera operator" who would be missed.

"Joe was a brilliantly talented camera operator, and had a real eye for things," wrote Macfarlane on Twitter. "He had a unique way of getting people to talk with ease in front of the camera, in a situation that can feel absolutely bizarre. A testament to how friendly he was to people. He will be missed."

TVNZ's Europe correspondent Daniel Faitaua said he was thinking of Day's family, friends and colleagues "at this very sad time".

Joseph Day went missing on Saturday in Bristol, UK.

Day's fiancee Kelsey Mulcahy earlier told the Herald she was frustrated that police initially deemed Day's disappearance as low risk and would not track his phone.

Day went missing on Saturday night (local time) from the couple's flat in the Bristol suburb of Clifton.

Mulcahy stopped hearing from Day around 9.30pm that night and raised the alarm when she returned home from London the next day to find he wasn't there.

Mulcahy, family and friends took to media and social media to appeal for help finding him.