Monique Radford, 22, won the Canterbury/ North Otago Trainee of the Year category at the Canterbury/North Otago Industry Awards. Photo / Ruki and Angie / Canterbury NZDIA

Monique Radford, 22, won the Canterbury/ North Otago Trainee of the Year category at the Canterbury/North Otago Industry Awards. Photo / Ruki and Angie / Canterbury NZDIA

A former Taranaki farmer is getting national recognition for her skills.

Monique Radford, 22, who hails from Stratford, recently won the Canterbury/ North Otago Trainee of the Year award at the Canterbury/North Otago Industry Awards. Monique also won the Communications and Engagement and the DairyNZ Practical Skills awards.

“It is an amazing feeling. I feel proud and excited for what the future holds.”

During the competition, Monique completed eight modules based on farm work.

“We had to mix calf milk powder, do a tractor pre-start check, a module on metabolic issues for cows, put a milking cluster together, weed identification, take a quad tyre off and a general knowledge quiz. We also had a fun task. which was balloon animal making.”

After completing the modules, she advanced to the interview round.

“The interview is half about your career aspirations, community involvement, training and industry awareness, and the other half is about dairy farm knowledge. We had to prepare a CV and planning wheel describing our future aspirations.”

Monique grew up in Stratford on dairy farms.

“My parents currently run two dairy farms. One is in Midhirst, which my dad runs and is a 200 cow 50/50 sharemilking job. My mum is running my grandparent’s farm, which they are leasing just out of Stratford.”

She says living on farms inspired her to study a Bachelor of Agriculture Science at Massey University after completing her secondary education at Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls.

“I have always been interested in how my parents operate their farms and have been inspired by their work ethic and the lifestyle that farming provides. I am also passionate about genetics and breeding and hope to have my jersey herd one day.”

After finishing her bachelor’s degree, Monique enrolled in the Grassroots Dairy Graduate Management Programme in Canterbury.

“This placed me with reputable and forward-thinking employers, Steven and Rosie Ketter, on a 900-cow, 250ha dairy farm near Ashburton. The programme included one module a week with a different rural professional, farmer or expert which would help us to gain a management role quickly.”

For the 2024-25 farming season, Monique will manage the Ashburton farm.

“This includes day-to-day operations, with my employer overseeing bigger decisions and helping me along the way. It will be my second fulltime season.”

Following that, she wants to contract milk and buy some animals to start her own herd.

“I plan to come back to Taranaki, but for now I’ll buy a couple of calves which will be at Mum or Dad’s farm.”

Her main focus, she says, is the New Zealand Dairy Industry Award Nationals, which she will compete in at Queenstown in May.

“I’m looking forward to it.”