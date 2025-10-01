A search warrant of a property found 14 of these containers of liquid seaweed fertiliser. Analysis of the seaweed found it to be macrocystis pyrifera, which can be used for fertiliser and in some food products.
During their investigation, officers also found an industrial mincer with six implements that had seaweed on them, along with various other pieces of seaweed at the property.
Fisheries NZ southern regional manager Garreth Jay said McManaway was not a commercial fisher at the time and had no legitimate right to harvest and sell this seaweed as a fertiliser.
“Mr McManaway could’ve potentially earned several thousand dollars from this illegal operation,” he said.
“When we find evidence of people breaking the rules that are there to protect the sustainability of our fisheries resources and the livelihood of legitimate commercial operators, we will hold them to account.”
MPI encourages people reporting any suspicious fishing to 0800 4 POACHER (0800 47 62 24) or poacher@mpi.govt.nz.
