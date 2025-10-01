Already a subscriber? Sign in here

A former fisherman has been fined $50,000 for illegally selling seaweed fertiliser.

Ryan Campbell McManaway, 36, was sentenced at the Invercargill District Court on September 26 on four charges under the Fisheries Act - illegally selling seaweed and three charges of failing to comply with a directive to attend an interview with a fishery officer.

He was fined $50,000 for illegally selling seaweed and $3,000 for the remaining 3 charges.

McManaway was absent for the sentencing.

In November 2022, Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) fishery officers discovered an online post advertising liquid seaweed fertiliser in 1,000L containers for $500 or $20 for a 20L bucket.