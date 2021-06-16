Former Scout leader Graham William Morine gets another 18 months' jail, as survivor speaks of overcoming fear and distrust

Former scout leader Graham William Morine was also involved with the Glenfield Rovers football club. Photo / Stephen Parker

Former scout leader Graham William Morine was also involved with the Glenfield Rovers football club. Photo / Stephen Parker

A serial child abuser's victim says after years of fear and distrust, he found closure thanks to his wife's support, and thanks to seeing Graham William Morine jailed.

Former Scouts leader Morine abused boys in Tauranga, Rotorua and Auckland.

At Auckland District Court this week, Morine was sentenced for six indecency charges and had another 18 months added to an existing prison sentence.

The new charges related to abuse Morine inflicted on North Shore boys from 1981 to 1984.

One of those boys, 38 years later, is now a man with a wife and daughter.

He told the Herald he was relieved, and other members of the public would be too, that Morine would spend more time in jail now.

Former Scout leader Graham William Morine is known to have sexually abused children in the Tauranga and Rotorua areas, and on Auckland's North Shore. Photo / Supplied

He said Morine showed no remorse, but was being held accountable for his crimes.

The Auckland man said his wife helped him overcome the distrust and anguish he'd felt.

"She stood by me the whole time."

He also shared his victim impact statement, which was provided to the court at Morine's sentencing on Tuesday.

"After what happened I lost trust in men," he wrote.

"I would cringe if I was touched on the shoulder or patted on the back. I was scared of being left alone with male teachers or sports coaches."

Apart form using Scouts connections to abuse kids, Morine was involved with Glenfield Rovers football club.

The man who grew up on the North Shore said after the abuse, he often wondered if other men would abuse him like Morine did.

"I was hypervigilant as a child and adolescent, overly worried about further sexual abuse," he told the court.

"I would look at older men and their relationships with young boys, fathers and sons, teachers, and wonder if these boys were also being abused."

But he added: "As an adult, I now know that most men can be trusted and the likes of Graham Morine are around but thankfully a minority."

Graham William Morine, now in his early 80s, was involved with groups including Papamoa Scouts in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / Supplied

He said the childhood abuse did not define him as an adult, but had impacted his role as a parent.

"Changing my child's nappy and bathing my child was triggering for me. I would be overwhelmed with uneasy feelings of being alone in a room with a vulnerable child."

He said his wife helped him overcome the fear of being involved in his daughter's care.

"And I managed to be actively involved in all aspects of being a loving father and raising a fantastic daughter," he added.

Despite this, Morine's nefarious actions meant he always struggled to trust that his child would be safe around other adults.

"Whenever my child went for a sleepover I was concerned for her safety around other adults. Thankfully she never encountered someone like Graham Morine."

Decades after the abuse, the man learned Morine was involved with Scouts.

He alerted Scouts. The organisation took no action, and only apologised for its failures six years later, after media enquiries about Morine.

But the man also went to police, and testified in court.

"For many years I never thought I would go to court as it always seemed a daunting process. However, the day came and I feel justice has and will continue to be served."

He said the community was safe from Morine as long as Morine was in prison.

"I hope he uses this time to reflect on the many years of misery he has caused to multiple people and tries to do some good in the remaining time he has."

WHERE TO GET HELP

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Shakti New Zealand – call 0800 742 584 for culturally competent support services for women, children and families of Asian, African and Middle Eastern origin who have experienced domestic violence.

• Safe to Talk – sexual harm helpline. Call 0800 044 334, text 4334 or email support@safetotalk.nz

• Rape Crisis Centres – call 0800 88 3300 for contact details of your local centre. Provides support for survivors of sexual abuse, their families, friends and whānau.

• Male Survivors Aotearoa New Zealand – call 0800 044 334 or text 4334. Offers one-to-one, peer and support groups for male survivors of sexual abuse and their significant others.

• Tu Wahine Trust – call 09 838 8700 for kaupapa Māori counselling, therapy and support for survivors of sexual harm (mahi tukino) and whānau violence.

• ACC Sensitive Claims Unit – call 0800 735 566 for services related to sexual abuse or sexual assault.

• Hey Bro helpline – call 0800 HeyBro (0800 439 276). 24/7 help for men who feel they're going to harm a loved one or whānau member.