Former Scotland and Highlanders centre John Leslie is the new Northland rugby head coach. Photo / Supplied

Former Scotland and Highlanders centre John Leslie has been named the new Northland rugby head coach.

Leslie replaces Marty Veale who tendered his resignation last month due to family reasons after only months in the top job and the Northland Rugby Union immediately initiated discussions with the relevant stakeholders about the new appointment.

With his extensive experience as both a player and coach, an NRU spokesman said John Leslie brought a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the team that fuelled excitement and optimism for the upcoming NPC season.

Leslie is the oldest son of former All Blacks captain Andy Leslie.

The NRU spokesman said John Leslie has established an impressive coaching career, showcasing his ability to lead teams to victory across various levels.

His most recent role as the head coach for Southern RFC in Dunedin has seen the team make remarkable strides, with their current season in progress showing great promise.

In 2022, Leslie guided Southern RFC to the Dunedin Premier Club Championship, solidifying their position as the best club in the region. Furthermore, his coaching tenure with the Otago Under 19s resulted in an undefeated season, clinching the South Island Championship.

Prior to his successful coaching career, Leslie enjoyed a remarkable playing career that spanned multiple continents.

He captained the Otago University RFC, Otago, the Highlanders, and the New Zealand Universities side. His achievements include four Dunedin Premier Club championships and two NZR National Championships.

Leslie also played for Scotland, making his international debut in 1998 against South Africa and scoring his first international try just twelve seconds after kick-off. Leslie went on to play for Scotland in the 5 Nations tournament and subsequently played for the team for four years, raking up 23 caps.

The spokesman said Leslie’s first priority would be to foster an environment where every player could thrive.

“His focus on building a team and club culture that encourages player development aligns perfectly with Northland Rugby’s goals of nurturing talent and creating a pathway for success. Moreover, Leslie emphasizes the importance of enjoyment, recognizing that passion and camaraderie are integral to achieving success on and off the field.

“Northland Rugby is confident that Leslie’s vast experience, coupled with his passion for the game, will inspire the team to reach new heights. Supporters and fans can eagerly anticipate an exciting season filled with strategic gameplay, skilful execution, and a commitment to the team’s continuous improvement.”



