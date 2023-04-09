Tony Gill when he spoke about his Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis in April last year. Photo / Andrew Warner

Tony Gill - a man adored for his big smile and brave fight - has lost his battle with Motor Neuron Disease.

The former Rotorua Trust manager died on Saturday in Masterton surrounded by his family and friends. He was 62.

He will be farewelled in Rotorua on Thursday at his funeral at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre - the site of one of the final projects he was involved in funding.

Gill’s Motor Neuron Disease diagnosis came just before Christmas 2021 and meant he was forced to step down from his role at the Rotorua Trust. He moved to Masterton where he was cared for by family during his final months.

Gill knew his prognosis wasn’t good but he told the Rotorua Daily Post in April last year it was his goal to return to Rotorua for the opening of the Sir Howard Morrison Centre, which was originally set for October last year.

The opening was delayed until February this year but Gill pushed through failing health and still made the trip to Rotorua to attend.

In his six years of managing the Rotorua Trust, Gill was responsible for helping to give about $25 million in grants to benefit Rotorua.

The son of the Rotorua Golf Club greenkeeper, Gill and his siblings - Helen Bangerter and Jane Eynon-Richards - grew up living on the edge of the golf course.

He left Rotorua in 1979 to go to university, got married, had two children - Eden and Callum - and worked an enviable career in marketing, sponsorship and management.

Gill led an active life, and was a top sportsman in his own right, having played football for the Bay of Plenty in his teens and top-level school rugby.

Former Rotorua Trust chairman Grahame Hall lured Gill back in 2016.

He developed a love for Rotorua’s forest, lakes and mountain bike trails. He joined Lake City Athletics Club’s running groups and enjoyed not only the chats while out running but also the coffees afterwards.

But it was after a run that he realised something was wrong. He couldn’t hold his body up and his muscles didn’t seem to work.

Several tests and scans followed before he was given the devastating news.

Adored for his positive attitude, Gill told the Rotorua Daily Post last year: “I just want to live every second with a smile on my face.”

Tony Gill’s funeral will be at Sir Howard Morrison Centre on Thursday at 1pm.