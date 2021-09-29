Former NZ First MP Denis O'Rourke charged over fatal wedding-day crash

Former politician Denis O'Rourke has been charged over a fatal wedding-day crash with a motorbike. Photo / NZH

Former Christchurch politician Denis O'Rourke has been charged over a fatal wedding-day crash with a motorbike.

On March 6, the former NZ First MP turned chauffeur collided with a motorbike while driving a bridal party into the grounds of the St Cuthbert's Church in Governors Bay near Christchurch, Stuff reported.

Rider Josh Broughan died at the scene.

A police spokesperson told the Herald a 75-year-old man has been charged with careless driving causing death, and with careless driving in relation to the crash.

The man is next due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on October 13.

O'Rourke was a NZ First list MP from 2011 until 2017 and served as a Christchurch City Councillor for 15 years until 2004.

As the charges have been filed, the spokesperson said they could not comment further.