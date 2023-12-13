Reporter Doug Laing speaks to Fire and Emergency New Zealand assistant commander Warrick Le Quesne, of Napier about the fire that destroyed an unoccupied Napier Marine Parade landmark. Video/Warren Buckland

The charred remains of a former Napier backpackers will remain an eyesore for summer visitors as it remains untouched after it was razed by fire .

The historic building on Marine Parade, once known as Kiwi Keith’s Quality Backpackers Lodge, was destroyed by a blaze four months ago.

Police treated the fire as suspicious but, with insufficient evidence, have not laid any charges.

There has been no work on clearing the site since fencing went up around the property between Vautier Street and iconic architectural feature the Six Sisters after the fire just a few hundred metres from the CBD on the morning of August 15.

There is sill a mass of iron, burned timber and ashes left behind when the last embers died, with security fencing sealing off more than 40m of Marine Parade footpath and cones closing five parking spaces as a temporary walkway.

The site is also fenced at the rear, facing the Hastings Street sites of Number One Shoes (formerly Rebel Sport) and Lighting Direct, opposite the Napier Courthouse.

A Napier City Council spokesperson said the owners are “working through a process to get the clean-up underway and NCC is encouraging them to get it completed as soon as possible”.

Comment is being sought from the owners, who have had the property on the market since earlier this year.

At the time of the fire it had been vacant and awaiting site redevelopment for at least four years. The century-old, wooden single-storey building had been known more long-term as the Waterfront Backpackers Lodge.

While no longer occupied it had been used by squatters, with at least two smaller other fires reported in recent years.

It was bought by Nautilus Family Trust Ltd which in 2019 proposed a hotel development, but it was put on-hold because of the Covid-19 downturn.

A refurbishment of the existing buildings and conversion to motel accommodation was then proposed, but ultimately it was put on the market just weeks before the fire, with the consents for the redevelopment in place.

