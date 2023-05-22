The security guard was identified only as "PQ" - his name was redacted because of the Mongrel Mob's response when he left the gang.

A former patched Mongrel Mob member has been approved to work as a security guard and crowd controller after renouncing gang life three years ago.

The Private Security Personnel Licensing Authority says it will allow the man to work under supervision, despite an increase in members of organised criminal groups infiltrating the security industry.

PQ applied to the authority for a certificate of approval (COA) to work as a crowd controller, property guard and personal guard.

PQ applied to the authority for a certificate of approval (COA) to work as a crowd controller, property guard and personal guard.

He was granted a temporary COA in March after the authority found he had no convictions which would disqualify him from working in the security industry.

However, police objected on the basis that he had previously been a patched Mongrel Mob member and may still have gang affiliations.

Authority member Kate Lash said that PQ attended a hearing in response to the objection and was “open, remorseful and frank” about his past.

He told the authority he had been drawn into the gang when very young and left in 2019-2020 on his own initiative, “which resulted in risk to himself and his family”.

“He says he has had no affiliation since that time. He regrets his past and is adamant he has no intention to revisit that life. He has children now that need his support,” Lash said.

PQ is currently being employed by his father, who also holds a licence as a security worker, and who confirmed to the authority that his son had no gang affiliation after 2019.

The father, identified as JK, said he closely supervised PQ and was proud of the changes he had made in his life.

“Mr JK is aware of the current increase in organised criminal organisations infiltrating the security industry and [is] invested in ensuring that does not happen for his employees,” Lash said.

“Having considered all the evidence provided to me, I am satisfied that it is established that Mr PQ is currently suitable to be a security worker.

“I accept his evidence that he has worked hard to change his life and has no interest in returning to gang life or maintaining affiliation with anyone in that sector.”

Lash approved PQ’s licence on the conditions that he continues to have no gang affiliation, does not come to the negative attention of police, is supervised for his first year of work and must advise the authority if he changes employer.