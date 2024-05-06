Former Kaitāia College music teacher Opeloge Ah Sam returns to the Far North next month to lead people on a captivating journey through the depths of human emotions in his powerful show Aua e te tagi in Kerikeri

Former Kaitāia College music teacher Opeloge Ah Sam returns to the Far North next month to lead people on a captivating journey through the depths of human emotions in his powerful show Aua e te tagi in Kerikeri

Former Kaitāia College music teacher Opeloge Ah Sam is returning to the Far North next month with his acclaimed stage show Aua e te tagi.

In what’s billed as a captivating journey through the depths of human emotions, Aua e te tagi will be performed in the John Dalton Auditorium, in Kerikeri’s Turner Centre, on June 13.

Aua e te tagi is a unique showcase of dance and original music that delves into the innocence of youth, the complexities of love, the search for identity, and the challenges of coping with loss and grief.

Ah Sam is not just a composer, he is a strong advocate for the healing power of music and its ability to express our deepest emotions and identities, philosophies on display in Aua e te tagi.

It is an odyssey not just of music and dance, but of the human spirit, that invites audiences on a profound journey that celebrates the rich tapestry of Pacific culture through the universal language of music and movement.

Aua e te tagi is part of the Pacific Dance NZ Festival 2024.





Some of the performers in Opeloge Ah Sam’s show Aua e te tagi, which will be in Kerikeri next month

Having illuminated stages worldwide Ah Sam, a visionary in the realm of Pacific arts, has returned to Auckland to share his latest creation.

As the current Head of Music at Marcellin College and a collaborator with Kaitaia Community Voices for the World Choir Games in July 2024, Ah Sam’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of talent and fostering community through music remains unwavering.

Aua e te tagi will be at the John Dalton Auditorium on June 13, from 7pm.

For tickets go to https://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2024/jun/aua-e-te-tagi-kerikeri



