Former Governor-General Sir Michael Hardie Boys dies

Governor-General Sir Michael Hardie Boys in 2000 with the then minister of conservation, Sandra Lee. Photo / Bastiaan Beentjes

By RNZ

Former Governor-General Sir Michael Hardie Boys has died aged 92.

Sir Michael was the Governor-General from 1996 to 2001.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon paid tribute to him on social media in announcing the death.

“His distinguished life of service to New Zealand was one of dedication and reliability,” Luxon wrote.

“Sir Michael epitomised what it is to be a great New Zealander. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.”

Current Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro has also paid tribute to Sir Michael, who guided New Zealand through its first MMP elections.

The Governor-General, Sir Michael Hardie Boys, is escorted by Lieutenant Commander Beryl Oldham, of Milford, as he inspects the 100-person tri-service guard of honour during his state farewell at Parliament, March 21, 2001. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“Sir Michael carried out his vice-regal duties with the utmost care and good humour, and took particular pride in encouraging and supporting the aspirations of young people,” said Dame Cindy in a statement.

“In carrying out my own duties as Governor-General during the recent election, I took great comfort in knowing I was following the principles Sir Michael so carefully laid out during his term.

“On behalf of all New Zealanders, Dr Davies and I extend our sincerest condolences to Sir Michael’s whānau at this sad time.”

Sir Michael was born in 1931 in Wellington.

A former High Court and Court of Appeal judge, he was chosen to oversee the first two elections held under the MMP system, because of his legal experience.

“Sir Michael guided New Zealand into the MMP era,” Luxon said in a statement.

“Sir Michael was a figure of stability during a time of significant constitutional change.”

He was knighted in 1995 and the following year became the first Knight Grand Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Sir Michael believed Governors-General had a duty to speak out about the community’s concerns - which he did, commenting on inequality, family violence and child abuse.

When his vice-regal term ended in April 2001, he retired from public life.

The Karekare surf lifesaving patrol with the then Governor-General (centre wetsuit) Sir Michael Hardy Boys and Waitakere City Mayor Bob Harvey (4th left). Photo / Ted Scott

“On the role of the Governor-General more broadly, Sir Michael noted ‘there is still more to the office than the official smile, the genteel wave and the memory of plumed helmets of yesteryear,’” the Governor-General’s office said in its statement.

In accordance with Sir Michael’s wishes, a state funeral will not be held.

Further details will follow from the family in due course.