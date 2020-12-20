Former Gloriavale member Peter Faithful found after going missing for a week

Peter Faithful - pictured here without his beard - had been missing since Saturday, December 12. Photo / Supplied

An ex-Gloriavale member reported missing by a leavers support group has been found safe after a week-long disappearance.

Peter Faithful lived at the remote religious community of Gloriavale on the West Coast for over 40 years.

But for the past two years, the 62-year-old has spent time in mental health facilities and then with family in Christchurch.

"Faithful is mentally unwell and there are serious concerns for his welfare," the Gloriavale Leavers' Support Trust said last week after Faithful had not been seen since leaving his Bishopdale home on December 12.

"Faithful suffers from selective mutism and might not talk to strangers to request assistance.

"Faithful has an affinity for remote areas, and it's possible he may be in the wider forested regions of Christchurch, or he may have started walking or hitchhiking towards Greymouth."

A missing person's report was lodged with police.

However, after being missing for a week, Faithful was found on Saturday, the trust's Liz Gregory said.

He was taken to hospital but other than being hungry was physically okay, Gregory said.

The family are working to get him more mental health care, she added.