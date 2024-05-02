Flanker Kaylum Boshier will captain the Gallagher Chiefs again on Saturday. Photo / Photosport

Former Gallagher Chiefs Josh Bartlett and Chase Tiatia will start for the Western Force on Saturday night against their former side at FMG Stadium Waikato, while Counties Manukau prop Kauvaka Kaivelata is preparing to debut off the bench for the home team.

Part of the team’s environment last year as a National Development Contract (NDC) and University of Waikato Chiefs U-20s player, Kaivelata’s work ethic and form impressed coaches to earn him a full-time spot this season.

“We look forward to playing at home in front of our loyal supporters and are preparing for the best version of the Force. They are a team who have recruited some great experience in key positions and have demonstrated an ability to knock off some of the best teams in the competition,” Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said.

“Injuries to Jimmy Tupou and Shaun Stevenson have forced a couple of changes to the starting team, while exciting young prop Kauvaka Kaivelata gets his first opportunity in the match day 23.”

This weekend he will back up Aidan Ross and George Dyer, who will start in the front row alongside hooker Bradley Slater.

Tyrone Thompson and Ollie Norris will provide further support off the pine.

At lock, Naitoa Ah Kuoi and Tupou Vaa’i are reunited, with Manaaki Selby-Rickit set to make an impact off the bench.

After scoring in his first match leading the side, Kaylum Boshier will pull on the captain’s armband again this weekend beside the immense Samipeni Finau and Wallace Sititi in the loose forwards.

Cortez Ratima once again lines up to start at halfback, with the competition’s top point-scorer Damian McKenzie at first five-eighth.

Daniel Rona shifts to the wing, joining Emoni Narawa, while Etene Nanai-Seturo moves into fullback.

Adding depth will be Quinn Tupaea and Anton Lienert-Brown in the midfield.

Named in the reserves, Luke Jacobson will ease back into game day off the bench, with Simon Parker to also support the loose forwards.

With a six-forward and two-back bench split, Xavier Roe will be an impactful halfback and Josh Ioane a strong utility player for the backline.

“The Force’s victories against the Reds and Crusaders were an impressive balance of physicality and flair, and they were gritty in their loss last week to the Highlanders, a game that could have gone either way,” McMillan said.

“We will take confidence from our own performance last week, where we took a step forward in terms of our set piece execution, physicality and general skill levels. But we are seeking improvement and consistency in our performances, and following the Force’s recent performances, we are fully dialled in and motivated to bring that to fruition.”

The game kicks off at 7.05pm in Hamilton with a galactic May 4 battle and laser light show at halftime to further entertain fans.

Tickets are available from chiefs.flicket.co.nz.

Gallagher Chiefs team to face the Western Force:

1. Aidan Ross

2. Bradley Slater

3. George Dyer

4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Kaylum Boshier (captain)

8. Wallace Sititi

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Daniel Rona

12. Quinn Tupaea

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Emoni Narawa

15. Etene Nanai-Seturo

Reserves:

16. Tyrone Thompson

17. Ollie Norris

18. Kauvaka Kaivelata*

19. Manaaki Selby-Rickit

20. Luke Jacobson

21. Simon Parker

22. Xavier Roe

23. Josh Ioane

*Denotes debut.

Unavailable for selection:

Kaleb Trask, Josh Lord, Jimmy Tupou, Shaun Stevenson and Samisoni Taukei’aho.