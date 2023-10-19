Three Kings United's Kristy Hill in 2010. Photo / Wayne Drought

Double Olympian and former Football Fern Kristy Hill and her family “had a semi-automatic rifle pointed at them by Auckland police”, her spokesman says, as officers responded to reports of a firearm being presented.

“This was a response to a false police report from our landlord, property manager and security guards who showed up to remove our family,” Three Kings United’s Hill said on social media.

“When my partner called the police for help the operator said to line up on the street with our hands up. [Police] humiliated and paraded my family in front of the public in peak-hour traffic.

“There were seven cops and three assault rifles. One was pointed at my family, including the children,” Hill said.

Inspector Ross Ellwood, area commander for Counties Manukau West. told the Herald: “Armed staff cleared the [apartment] complex and nothing untoward was located. At this point in time, the involvement of a firearm ... has not been established.”

Hill’s spokesman told the Herald, “We believe the landlord lied to get police involved and have Kristy and [partner] Tama Hovell removed from the property.”

Police responded to the civil dispute in Ōtāhuhu about 5pm on Tuesday after multiple reports a firearm had been presented during a fight, Ellwood said. One of those involved in the dispute had already left the scene.

As armed officers started walking towards the address, they received another report that a group had presented a firearm at and threatened another party.

Hill described the incident as “police violence” and claimed armed officers manhandled her partner and taunted him with bullets.

“The abuse of power against unarmed children and families by NZ Police is really concerning and must be condemned,” Hill said.

Inspector Ellwood said: “Any incident where a firearm is reported to be presented, or threats are made, is taken extremely seriously.

“We acknowledge these situations can be unsettling for those involved. However, our staff must act accordingly in these situations so that we can establish whether there is any immediate risk to people nearby or in the wider community.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.




































