Former Dunedin city councillor and deputy mayor Maurice Prendergast has died. Photo / ODT

Former Dunedin city councillor and Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board member Maurice Prendergast has died.

He was 83.

Prendergast was a city councillor for 18 years from 1989, which included a term as deputy mayor in 1995-1998.

He was a Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board member from 2013 until 2019, and was still involved at the age of 80.

A death notice said Prendergast was surrounded by family when he died at Southland Hospital last Thursday.

A memorial service is to be held this Friday at St Mary’s Parish Church, Mosgiel.

Dunedin mayor Jules Radich today paid tribute to Prendergast.

“Mr Prendergast was a long-serving city councillor, deputy mayor and board member.

“He was a fierce advocate for his community and he never shied away from sharing his views or holding the DCC to account, even after stepping back from his duties.

“His contribution to our city spanned 18 years, and it is only right we acknowledge his public service.

“On behalf of the Dunedin City Council, I pass on our condolences to Mr Prendergast’s family.”

An obituary will follow.