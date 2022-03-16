Vaxxed tourists to hit our shores next month, National looks to appoint new finance minister and Kyiv imposes curfew in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Former Deputy Prime Minister and leader of NZ First Winston Peters is refusing to say whether he will stand for the soon-to-be vacant seat of Tauranga.

In his first radio interview since Simon Bridges resigned, Peters told The Country's Jamie Mackay he would let him know when he makes up his mind.

He said his phone has been running red hot since Bridge's resignation.

"It was astonishing," said Peters.

"I've been putting out all sort of press statements and things like that and being treated with a total boycott from the media until Simon Bridges said he was going to resign the other day,

"All of a sudden the phones [are] running off because they want to know and I think isn't it extraordinary that on the things to do with issues which New Zealanders need to hear, they are treating it as a total embargo [but] when they want to run the narrative they can't wait to get to you quick enough."

Peters confirmed that the interview with Mackay was organised prior to Bridges' resignation.

Questioned on why he went among anti-mandate protesters at Parliament to talk to them, Peters said it was not right of Parliament to decide to not talk to them.

He reiterated that he predicted the protest activity would degenerate.

"I've never seen a protests where people in Parliament decided they won't even talk to anyone... that's not right. We live in a democracy," said Peters.

Listen below:

"What makes us different from other countries, as you're seeing in Ukraine and Russia right now, is that we do and we always have to talk to people whether we agree with them or not."

Peters said he agreed with from NZ First MP Shane Jones' view that a virus was spreading across the political system and that the public does not recall giving the Labour Party permission to impose its Treaty of Waitangi co-governance master plan.

"We off one flag, one law, one country. We're not for this duality or what you might say as privilege on the basis of race," said Peters.

Referring to the Three Waters Reform, he said he was outraged by the idea of controlling and owning water and he has always been opposed to that.

"You can have Covid and you can have all these other crisis but we believe in NZ First that the greatest crisis facing us is a crisis of separatism or reverse apartheid being run in our country and thank heavens some people are here to stand up and oppose it."