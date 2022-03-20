Leighton Baker appeared in court this morning on charges of trespass and obstruction during the occupation outside Parliament last month. Photo / Sam Hurley

Former leader of the New Conservatives Leighton Baker has pleaded not guilty to charges arising from his participation in the Wellington protest, but the prominent anti-mandate protester didn't need to enter the courtroom to make his plea.

Due to appear in the Wellington District Court this morning, 55-year-old Baker faces charges of obstructing police and wilful trespass after he was arrested at the occupation that spanned 23 days before erupting into a riot on the front lawn of Parliament.

A plea was expected today. However, Baker's defence counsel had already entered not guilty pleas by notice on Friday.

Bail will continue for the Waimakariri man, who will reappear for a case review hearing on May 20.

Baker reportedly represented a raft of groups involved in the protest, working as a liaison between those protesting and Parliament officials.

Groups Baker advocated for included The Freedom Alliance, New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science, Outdoors & Freedom Movement, The Freedoms and Rights Coalition and Voices for Freedom.

Baker is one of 250 people who were arrested on Parliament grounds between Wednesday, February 9 and the violent end of the occupation on March 2.

A police spokesperson told Open Justice that around 220 protestors are making their way through the justice system and are being prosecuted in relation to the protest.

Most face charges similar to Baker of trespass and obstruction.

Baker was not the only protester who was due to appear before Judge Noel Sainsbury this morning.

Sonny Zane Dawson appeared for the first time on charges of willful trespass and obstruction against a police officer.

Dawson, who referred to himself as "the man sunshine", represented himself and requested documents, that he called a "contract", from the Crown.

He said under "God's law" and with no contract his case should be dismissed.

Judge Sainsbury said there was no such "contract" Dawson sought, and that he was to deal with the law as it requires.

"There is no plea, no consent, no contract, there is no authority," Dawson said.

"What you're saying makes no sense," Sainsbury told Dawson.

A plea of not guilty was entered by Judge Sainsbury on behalf of Dawson, who was remanded to reappear on April 22.