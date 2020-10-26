Former Christchurch school board chair says Ministry of Education 'toxic' after rebuild troubles

The demolition of the old Christchurch Girls High school building in Cramner square. Photo / NZH

By Phil Pennington of RNZ

A school leader says the Ministry of Education wasted millions of taxpayer dollars over years of earthquake repairs and was obstructive and misleading.

The building budget at Christchurch Girls High School has blown out by 50 percent to $40 million and it is not finished, even after five years of work.

Mike Lay, who was chair of the board of trustees for most of those years, until 2018, said the ministry botched the job then targeted him when he tried to hold it accountable.

He told RNZ about the school's struggle to get the school re-built properly.

The Ministry of Education went against expert advice at a quake-damaged Christchurch school, hit spiraling costs, and was obstructive and misleading, documents show.

The ministry criticised the school's leadership and has been forced to apologise.

Lay said the ministry is 'toxic' and is warning other schools to learn from the long, and unfinished, drama.

"There was so much time being wasted, there was poor decisions being made. We tried to express our concerns on many occasions.

"We just felt that we weren't being listened to. The concerns we had back then have turned into a reality and have resulted in what I estimate as $10 million of taxpayer money wasted."

Documents, emails, letters, a ministerial memo and an ombudsman's findings report support Lay's account of things going around and then getting nasty.

He has now received three apologies from the Secretary of Education, the latest in June this year.