Former Christchurch mayor Sir Bob Parker's quirky city apartment up for sale

Former Christchurch Mayor Sir Bob Parker's quirky inner-city apartment is up for sale. Photo / Supplied

Former Christchurch Mayor Sir Bob Parker's quirky inner-city apartment is up for sale. Photo / Supplied

Former Christchurch Mayor Sir Bob Parker's quirky inner-city apartment is up for sale.

The central Stewart St property near Hagley Park was Parker's bolthole as he guided the city through the tumultuous and devastating 2010 and 2011 earthquakes.

Harcourts has described the apartment, which it will auction next week, as "gritty, recklessly urbane warehouse accommodation" that is "distinctly industrial, raw".

Parker was knighted for his inspirational leadership during the dark days of the quakes where he was the voice of reassurance to Christchurch residents.

The Stewart Street apartment in central Christchurch is near Hagley Park. Photo / Supplied

The former This is Your Life host has been ill since 2020, suffering a heart attack, which was followed by a stroke. He was admitted to a long-term care facility last year.

Parker and his wife Lady Jo Nicholls-Parker bought the 240sq m property in 2008 for $372,000. Its 2019 rating valuation is $500,000.

Former Christchurch mayor Sir Robert Parker and his wife, Lady Jo Nicholls-Parker after receiving the KNZM at the investiture ceremony in 2014. Photo / NZME

"It is currently occupied as an unorthodox residence, the 1980s steel and concrete building is a far cry from your usual 'attempt to impress' apartment due to spaces being uniquely optioned," the Harcourts listing says.

"Our visionary sellers have cherished their fifteen plus years here and are only relinquishing for compelling personal reasons."

The open-plan building has a "restaurant class" kitchen with two staircases leading to a mezzanine area.

The auction is next week. Photo / Supplied

The estate agency says the property could be easily adapted back into commercial use and could suit a strictly business operation.

The open floor building has a mezzanine area. Photo / Supplied

The auction is being held on May 11.

Christchurch-born Parker served two terms as the city's mayor from 2007 to 2013.

His tenure spanned the 2010 and 2011 earthquake sequence which devastated the city, and on February 22, 2011, claimed the lives of 185 people.

With his fluoro-jacket, Parker was an ever-present face in the quake's aftermath, leading recovery efforts, working alongside the police, army, and international rescue squads, and dealing with the media's questions.