Former Christchurch mayor Sir Robert Parker and his wife, Lady Jo Nicholls-Parker after receiving the KNZM at the investiture ceremony in 2014. Photo / NZME

Former Christchurch Mayor Sir Bob Parker's quirky inner-city apartment has been sold at auction today.

The central Stewart St property near Hagley Park was Parker's bolthole as he guided the city through the tumultuous and devastating 2010 and 2011 earthquakes.

An auction for the property was held by Harcourts today.

The bidding started off at $700,000 and quickly reached $1 million with strong interest in the property.

It eventually sold with the winning bid being $1,120,000 and was purchased by a family.

Harcourts has described the apartment as "gritty, recklessly urbane warehouse accommodation" that is "distinctly industrial, raw".

Parker was knighted for his leadership during the early days of the quakes where he was the voice of reassurance to Christchurch residents.

Former Christchurch Mayor Sir Bob Parker's quirky inner-city apartment went up for auction today. Photo / Supplied

The former This is Your Life host has been ill since 2020, suffering a heart attack, which was followed by a stroke. He was admitted to a long-term care facility last year.

Parker and his wife Lady Jo Nicholls-Parker bought the 240sq m property in 2008 for $372,000. Its 2019 rating valuation is $500,000.

"It is currently occupied as an unorthodox residence, the 1980s steel and concrete building is a far cry from your usual 'attempt to impress' apartment due to spaces being uniquely optioned," the Harcourts listing said.

"Our visionary sellers have cherished their fifteen plus years here and are only relinquishing for compelling personal reasons."

The Stewart Street apartment in central Christchurch is near Hagley Park. Photo / Supplied

The open-plan building has a "restaurant class" kitchen with two staircases leading to a mezzanine area.

The estate agency said the property could be easily adapted back into commercial use and could suit a strictly business operation.

Christchurch-born Parker served two terms as the city's mayor from 2007 to 2013.