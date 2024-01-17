Former Chiefs players Bundee Aki (left) and James Lowe will once again don the Ireland jersey. Photos / Photosport

Former Chiefs players Bundee Aki (left) and James Lowe will once again don the Ireland jersey. Photos / Photosport

Ireland rugby head coach Andy Farrell has announced a 34-player squad for the upcoming Guinness Men’s Six Nations, with former Gallagher Chiefs players Bundee Aki, 33, and James Lowe, 31, once again included.

Lowe now has 26 test caps to his name while Aki has double that.

The Ireland squad will assemble at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin next Monday to begin preparations for their opening match against France at Marseille’s Stade Velodrome on February 2.

Following a Friday night showdown with France in round 1, Ireland have back-to-back matches at the Aviva Stadium against Italy on February 11, and Wales on February 24.

Farrell’s side then travels to London to face England at Twickenham in round 4 on March 10, before concluding the Championship against Scotland at the Aviva Stadium on March 16.

Other players with New Zealand connections are former Taranaki, Blues, Hurricanes and New Zealand Māori halfback Jamison Gibson-Park who has 30 caps to his name, and prop Oli Jager who has recently returned to his homeland to join Munster.

Ireland's Bundee Aki and James Lowe. Photo / Photosport

Jager has been selected as one of three further training additions to the 34-man squad.

He played for Ireland Under 18 Schools side in 2013 but missed selection for the Leinster Rugby academy system and travelled to New Zealand to attend the Crusaders International High Performance Unit that year.

He represented Canterbury, the Crusaders and the New Zealand XV between 2016 and 2023.

Alongside Jager, Munster’s Thomas Ahern and Leinster’s Sam Prendergast will travel with the Ireland squad to Portugal next Wednesday for their pre-tournament training camp in Quinta do Lago.

Loose forward Peter O’Mahony has been chosen as captain for the 2024 Championship after the retirement of Jonathan Sexton.

O’Mahony has captained Ireland on 10 previous occasions.

“The forthcoming Guinness Men’s Six Nations presents an opportunity for us to grow and develop. The Six Nations is one of the biggest stages in world rugby and this year’s competition will be keenly fought,” Farrell said.

“I am pleased with the quality of performances by the extended group over the last number of weeks and believe that the squad is in good shape.

“I would like to congratulate all those who have been selected, especially those who are at the beginning of their international journeys.

“It doesn’t get much tougher than France away in the opening weekend, but it is a challenge that we will approach in a positive frame of mind.”

Ireland Men’s Squad (2024 Guinness Six Nations Championship):

(Player/Club/Province/Caps)

Backs (15):

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 52

Harry Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 2

Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster) 13

Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster) 9

Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster) 1

Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster) 30

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 62

Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster) 36

Jordan Larmour (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) 30

James Lowe (Leinster) 26

Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster) 15

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 112

Calvin Nash (Young Munster/Munster) 1

Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 57

Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 37





Forwards (19):

Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster) 15

Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht) 36

Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) 46

Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 41

Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) 36

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 72

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 125

Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 79

Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) 26

Jeremy Loughman (Garryowen/Munster) 4

Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster) 5

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) (capt) 101

Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 12

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 59

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 59

Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster) 21

Tom Stewart (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 2

Nick Timoney (Banbridge/Ulster) 3

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 57





Training Panellists:

Oli Jager (Munster) *

Thomas Ahern (Shannon/Munster) *

Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster) *

* Denotes uncapped player





