Ex-Blues and Northland rugby player Tom Robinson is now playing for Japanese side Toyota Verblitz alongside former All Blacks Beauden Barrett and Aaron Smith. Photo / Photosport

Former Blues and Northland rugby player Tom Robinson is mourning the loss of his grandmother, uncle and dog after they died in a car crash south of Whangārei last week.

Marjorie Julia Cranstoun Mannion, 86, and son Gerald De Vere Mannion, 64, died in the single-vehicle crash last Tuesday.

Their car went down a bank and smashed into a tree, bursting into flames on Ōtaika Valley Rd.

Robinson, now playing for Japanese side Toyota Verblitz alongside former All Black Aaron Smith and teammate Beauden Barrett, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the tragic news.

“Sadly last week my boy Rocco along with my beautiful Grandma and Uncle were killed in a car crash,” Robinson wrote.

Robinson’s post consisted of a heartfelt message about his dog along with various images of his “favourite memories” with the beloved pooch.

“A lot of people here were massive fans of Rocco, probably more of a fan of him than me haha.

“The response to the passing of Rocco has been heartwarming. For such a small little dog, he brought so much joy into people’s lives, just through the simple act of showing everyone so much love,” the post read.

Robinson said he was grateful for the last week that he was able to spend with both his dog and grandmother.

“If you were one of those people who loved Rocco, thank you so much for being apart of his life. Rocco Robinson you will be missed,” he wrote.

A tribute for Gerald Mannion posted by the Tangihua Lions and Lodge and Maungakaramea Lions Club, where he was secretary and chairman, called him a “great friend and all round good guy”.

“We are truly at a loss for words,” the tribute read.

“He worked tirelessly in both roles and will leave a huge void. He had an enormous amount of information stored... the best stories of a misspent youth and when he started a story with 4 or 5 words followed by a little chuckle, you knew it was a goodie.

“Extremely caring of others, he’d drop anything to help, no questions asked.”

Gerald Mannion (inset) died alongside his mother Marjorie Mannion in a crash at Otaika last week. Photo / Northern Advocate

The tribute said he would be “sorely missed” at the club.

Others who knew Mannion added their memories in the comments of the post, saying he was a “committed community man”.

“Gerald certainly made an impression on all of those he met,” one person wrote.

“He was such a character and an asset to the community,” another said.

“I only met Gerald a handful of times but he had such a funny wit and just seemed like an all-around great guy with huge community spirit,” another person wrote.

He was a “proud father” to his three children, one of whom worked alongside him at the Lions Club according to Facebook. Other comments described him as a “doting husband” to his wife Davina.

