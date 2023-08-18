Former Auckland high school deputy principal jailed for child abuse and bestiality images

Stephens appeared for sentence in the North Shore District Court on Friday afternoon. Photo / FIle

Stephens appeared for sentence in the North Shore District Court on Friday afternoon. Photo / FIle

WARNING: This story details child sex abuse and may be distressing.

A former deputy school principal convicted of possessing child abuse and bestiality images has been sentenced to just over two years in prison.

Lawrence Peter Stephens, 50, pleaded guilty to five charges covering the possession of 218 images and one charge of making an objectionable publication.

Of those, 140 were of the most serious category, showing children engaged in penetrative sex.

Among the other images were 31 involving bestiality.

“This is not victimless offending,” said Judge Kevin Glubb before jailing Stephens for 28 months.

“It is actual children being brutalised in the most horrendous way.”

At his sentencing on Friday afternoon in the North Shore District Court, his former employer lost its bid for permanent suppression of its name.

But the school still cannot be named because its lawyer indicated he would be launching an appeal.

The objectionable publication charge stems from a graphic conversation Stephens had with a Whatsapp user where he discussed his desire to offend sexually against a three-year-old child.

More to come



