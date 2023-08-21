Stan Meads' (middle) 85th birthday celebration was held at Bloodshed II, one of Peter Bloodworth's man caves. Photo / Jesse Wood

Peter “Blood” Bloodworth’s man caves are a place “for solving the world’s problems”.

The Ōhaupō Rugby Club life member hosted the 85th birthday celebration of Te Awamutu-based former All Black Stan Meads in mid-July, along with former All Blacks Alistair Scown and Graham “Moose” Whiting, in his latest cave creation, Bloodshed II, built in December 2019.

The original Bloodshed was opened in November 2002 by Stan’s late brother and former All Black, Sir Colin “Pinetree” Meads and the two sheds have held many memorable gatherings on Bloodworth’s property over the last two decades.

December last year saw an impressive celebration with nearly 100 guests passing through to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the original Bloodshed.

Bloodworth said Bloodshed II has become a meeting place for “solving the world’s problems”, with a treasure trove of New Zealand sporting and historical memorabilia scattered across the walls, ceiling and everywhere in between.

The sheds are a rugby tragic’s dream, with an impressive collection of almost 100 jerseys, rugby gear, photos and memorabilia.

Peter Bloodworth's second man cave, Bloodshed II. Photo / Jesse Wood

There’s even a 1981 Springbok Tour police uniform and a pickaxe signed by Sir Edmund Hillary, both marking watershed moments in New Zealand’s history.

Visitors are always bringing extras to add to Bloodworth’s collection - recently he was given 70 boxes of books.

“Everyone keeps saying that I should build a third one. But I think if I do, my wife will definitely divorce me this time,” Bloodworth said lightheartedly.

Each piece has a story behind it, and if you ask Bloodworth about any item, he can spin a story.

Around the long central table, guests can pick any part of the collection and it will spark conversation which could go on all night.

“You’d be surprised. You talk to people that have done tours or even played rugby for a long time, they’ve got a drawer full of jerseys of various clubs they’ve played for. I was the same, so I thought I would get them displayed - it’s just grown. It’s been a lot of fun.

“There’s not much of [monetary] value in here, but most of it is valued to me. It’s the prominence of the story behind it.”

He even has part of the old Ōhaupō Rugby Clubrooms, where he has been a member since 1974. The old urinal has a home outside and the former changing room bench seats are attached indoors. Even pieces of the bar have found a spot in Bloodshed II.

Floorboards from the old clubrooms have been transformed into bookcases for his countless books.

Peter Bloodworth's original man cave, Bloodshed. Photo / Jesse Wood

“That means a bit to me because when I was president in 1989-1990, that was the job I did. I built the new changing rooms.”

Bloodworth said he loves hosting events and over the years, the likes of All Blacks Sam Cane, Aled de Malmanche and Brodie Retallick, former Waikato rugby captains Pat Bennett and Deon Muir have attended events there.

Cricketer Lou Vincent, rower Nathan Twaddle, and Commonwealth Games cyclist Jack Swart are among other famous guests who have shared in the experience.

Vincent was once a guest speaker there, for the Bloodshed Fund. The fund was established in 2005 as an initiative to help up-and-coming athletes and people needing help with healthcare.

“I got Lou to come out here and speak. I sold 12 tickets at $250 a head and put on a flash meal. People were blown away by Lou.”

The fund has raised plenty over the years for locals, including $4300 for cyclist Rushlee Buchanan in 2006, $8000 for tennis rep Anton Shepp, and more recently Te Awamutu Sports rugby player Carl Finlay.

King Country’s Meads brothers came to befriend Bloodworth through a cheeky request at the opening of Waikato Stadium in 2002.

Bloodworth was trying to work his way into a corporate box but wasn’t having much luck.

“Then someone yelled at me from the ASB corporate box, and I went up there. I still don’t, to this day, know who the guy was,” he says with a chuckle.

“Next door, Waikato Rugby Union had a box, and they were entertaining Colin Meads. Now and again, Colin would come out and get photos taken with people. There was a gap in the traffic, and I told him that I would be honoured if he would open my man cave.

“Colin burst out laughing and said ‘I haven’t done that before, give me a ring.’ I gave him a call, and he came up with [his wife] Verna. That was the start of a good friendship.

“Through meeting Colin, we met Stan at Peace Cup games. Stan’s been here several times; and what a gentleman he really is.”

Peter Bloodworth (from left) with Colin and Verna Meads.

Sir Colin passed away in 2017, but Bloodworth and Stan have remained friends ever since.

“Rugby has got me around the world, and I was a very average player, but I’ve met some amazing people all around the world because of rugby.”

A sign in Bloodshed II echoes the motto of Te Kūiti’s Waitete Rugby Club, home of the Meads brothers, affirming that rugby is not just a game but a force that brings like-minded people together - the game above the prize.