When Samana Bamyani arrived in New Zealand two years ago as a refugee from Afghanistan, she had only ever kicked a football around in her backyard.

The 12-year-old barely spoke a word of English and playing in a team sport was something she didn’t even know was possible.

Now, she has been selected for the Zespri AIMS Games 2023 Tauranga Intermediate School’s girls’ football team.

“I feel good. I am very excited to do AIMS Games,” Samana told the Bay of Plenty Times.

It is something she would have never imagined. “I didn’t even have a goal,” she said.

Since the takeover of Afghanistan by Islamic fundamentalist group the Taliban in August 2021, Afghan women and girls have had to adhere to a strict dress code and are compelled to stay at home. The Taliban regime also banned women from competing in sports.

Samana and her parents fled her home country for Iran in September 2021 with just a backpack full of clothes.

“I just had some clothes and that was it,” she said. “To get into Iran it was so scary. It was pretty hard to get in. But we did it.”

They arrived in New Zealand in October 2021 and eventually moved to Tauranga in March last year.

“I didn’t even imagine coming to New Zealand,” Samana said.

“I didn’t know anything about New Zealand until I came here. Everything was different. There is grass but in Afghanistan, there is not. The technology and the people are different. They are kind people.

Since arriving in New Zealand, Samana has immersed herself in Kiwi life, school, and sport.

“New Zealand is a beautiful country with kind people and different cultures,” she said. “You can be free and you can do anything you want to do.”

Only ever kicking around a football in her home compound with her brothers, Samana decided to try out for the football team last year - but didn’t get in.

So, she tried harder.

“I wanted so badly to get into the team,” she said. “I tried my best and then I got in. I feel great. It is pretty special.”

Asked what she was most excited about making the team, Samana said: “I want to win”.

“It is going to be a big tournament. I love football and it is fun and I like to win.”

Samana Bamyani says to be grateful for everything you have. And try new things. Photo / Jamie Troughton - Dscribe Media Services

Samana said she wanted to encourage other girls to play sports.

“It is a positive influence in your life. When I play football that is how I made friends.”

Now, Samana has new hopes and dreams. She wants to become a doctor and continue to play football.

“It is so much fun.”

Her advice to others was: “Be grateful for everything you have. And try new things.”

Asked if she ever would go back to Afghanistan, Samana said: “If my country got better.”

Samana will also celebrate her 13th birthday on September 7 during the AIMS Games.

Samana’s mother, Tahira Qasimi, was also relishing the freedom to work and play in New Zealand.

This year, she began her first paid job, was able to run outdoors for fitness for the first time and was learning new skills thanks to her daughter. Samana, who could not swim while in Afghanistan, has been taking swimming lessons then teaching her mother at weekends.

“I am very proud about Samana’s team behaviour and soccer skills and progress in English language,” Tahira said.

Tauranga Intermediate School football coach Jonathan Pace said Samana being selected for this year’s AIMS Games team showed how much she had grown in the last year.

“Coming from never playing football, not knowing the language and now she is fitting in with the girls, having a great time, and playing some really great football,” he said.

“A lot of the girls didn’t even realise where she was from and that is a massive credit to her and the work she has put in the last 12 months learning the language and just being part of the school.”

Pace said Samana trialled for the team last year but was unsuccessful.

“She wasn’t very confident, her football skills were very raw. But in the last 12 months that has changed a massive amount.

“Her language is great, her football has developed and grown and her confidence in herself in being here has grown which is great to see.”

Pace said the team was “super excited” for this year’s tournament.

This time last year he said the team had played in one tournament and come second to last but this year they have won an intermediate school Super 11 tournament and placed second in a Futsal event.

“The girls are buzzing.”

The team finished 14th at last year’s AIMS Games and Pace said the goal this year was to make the top 10.

“But it’s also about having fun and playing some good football.”

Pace said being part of the AIMS Games was “massive”.

“Tauranga Intermediate was one of the founding schools so it is a big part of our school and of the sporting culture here.

“Being selected in an AIMS Games team is something that a lot of kids strive for.”

“Football at this school is getting bigger and bigger, which is fantastic to see. So being selected in the team is very difficult.”

He said the Fifa Women’s Football World Cup had helped to create conversations around women’s sport and had helped to encourage more females into football.

“We were lucky enough to get tickets to see the Netherlands team train at Bay Oval and see women in a global tournament right here on our doorstep, which was a fantastic opportunity.”

