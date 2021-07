A forestry worker was killed north-east of Napier on Wednesday. Photo Google Maps

A forestry worker has been killed in an accident in rural Hawke's Bay on Wednesday.

Police were notified of the workplace incident on Aropaoanui Road, north-east of Napier at 3.54pm, where one person was reported dead at the scene.

WorkSafe has been notified.

