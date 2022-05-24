Investigation underway after sudden death in Mt Albert, Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are investigating an unexplained death of a man whose body was found near a top Auckland high school.

Authorities were called to an area near the Roy Clements Treeway in Mt Albert, West Auckland, about 6.45pm yesterday after being alerted to a body.

The busy thoroughfare is next to Mt Albert Grammar School and links the street to a shopping centre opposite St Lukes.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry said this morning: "His death is currently being treated as unexplained.

"The area was secured overnight with a scene guard in place."

A search of the area and a forensic scene examination will take place today.

Barry confirmed that the man had been identified and that his family had been notified of the death.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen anything in the area at the time to contact authorities.

Can you help? Contact Police on 105