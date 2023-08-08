Vehicles lined up ready for showing.

Organisers of the Show and Shine at Mangatainoka say to prepare for an epic clash at the end of the month in the battle of the badges.

Following the success of last month’s Japanese Car Day, Tui Brewery announce the Ford vs Holden car day on August 27.

It’s slated to be a “classic showdown” as the car park at the brewery transforms into a sea of red and blue when Ford and Holden enthusiasts go head to head to claim ultimate supremacy.

A Ford Maverick.

Holden Commodore.

Event organiser Jesse Robinson says the two car manufacturers have long been locked in a “legendary rivalry, captivating motorsport enthusiasts around the globe.”

But what has fuelled this rivalry?

Some say it’s because they’re both favoured Australian brands.

An article published in Australia in 2017 claims it started with the production of the Model T, which suited the conditions in Australia.

Holden, originally a saddlery company established in the 19th century, became a subsidiary of General Motors and gave Australians a locally-made vehicle.

Ford then apparently hit back with the Falcon.

It became almost a generational thing, with the allegiance passed down in the family.

The article says it was at Bathurst where the rivalry came to a head, with an endurance race and rules that meant only locally manufactured or assembled cars could compete.

And it’s a rivalry that seems to have endured.

A spokeswoman from Tui Brewery says the company has put on the event since 2018, making it a friendly day out where passionate Ford and Holden fans come together and celebrate the brands and the historic rivalry.

One person still has to be the winner, and last year a Ford enthusiast won the Star of Show prize.

“No doubt the Holdens fans will be in full force this year to try and take the top prize.”

Jesse says the showdown has always been a crowd favourite and this year’s will be no exception.

“The car park will be bursting with passionate car owners, creating an electric atmosphere you won’t want to miss. Buckle up and join us for a great day under the Tui Tower.”

All proceeds from registrations go toward the show’s regular beneficiary, the Mangatainoka Reserve Restoration Project.

Enthusiasts can register their vehicles for just $10 and be in to win some great prizes.

Entry is free and there will be live music on offer along with great food and refreshments available.

For more details, and to register your vehicle, head to www.tuihq.co.nz.















