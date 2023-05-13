Independent mediators have been called in to try to resolve an ugly wrangle between the Western Springs AFC's top women's team and club management. Photo / Shane Wenzlick

Members of a top Kiwi women’s football team are set for mediation with their club – which one player says she feels “shame” about – after threats of a mass exodus.

And club management has conceded they could have handled the untidy off-field saga better.

The Herald revealed on Saturday that the Western Springs Premier Women’s team was facing a squad exodus of senior players due to a long-standing dispute with club management about perceived inequities between the treatment of its men’s and women’s teams.

Others spoke of concerns among the club’s top female players that they felt “completely disrespected” by the alleged “highly misogynistic behaviour” of its board.

The majority of board members are male.

Tonight, Western Springs Association Football Club executive chairman Grant Ramsay said the club was “completely committed to the women’s game and a long-term plan to develop the girls’ and women’s programme”.

In a message to club members, he said the “breakdown in the relationship” with the Premier Women’s team was due to a disagreement “on how we get closer to parity for the women’s programme and how fast”.

It was a wrangle he hoped would be settled soon.

“Both parties have agreed to enter into independent mediation,” Ramsay said.

“We are seeking to have a constructive conversation with the Premier Women’s team on how to ensure that Springs is a great environment for girls’ and women players.

“The club acknowledges that the issues raised by the women’s team could have been handled better.”

But, he added, Western Springs AFC was an amateur club which was run by volunteers “who give up many hours a week to fundraise, maintain the facilities and organise games”.

“These volunteers have found it difficult to reach an understanding on these complex matters with the women’s team,” he said.

Western Springs finished second in last year’s women’s National League.

Ramsay said some of the issues facing the club in relation to the women’s side were nothing new in sport; both at the professional and amateur levels.

Western Springs Association Football Club's top brass have conceded they could have handled things better.

“Pay parity and support for women’s sport is a global issue across all codes, and this has now come to our doorstep,” he said.

“We are taking this issue seriously and see it as an opportunity to get a shared understanding about what this means for all parties.”

He also added that the initial Herald story had “incorrect facts, figures and statements in the article around funding, physio, strength and conditioning and assistant coaches”.

“Mediation will assist us in correcting these misunderstandings,” he said.

In Saturday’s story, players told the Herald that the highest-paid senior female squad members received $50 a week to cover expenses, while they believed men’s players were paid nearer to $400.

Under New Zealand Football’s regulations for the men’s Northern League – which Western Springs’ top men’s team is a part of – players can earn just $150 a week due to the league’s amateur status.

One player spoke to the Herald about how they were “just f****** disappointed” by the breakdown in the relationship and the overall saga.

“The board has completely come at the team from a place of how they view gender personally and whatever influences they’ve had throughout their lives,” she claimed.

“Because if they had the slightest belief that women were equal, we would not be getting treated like this.

“And leading up to the World Cup – that’s just ridiculous.”

Northern Region Football (NRF) has also spoken out about the relationship breakdown and threat of a player exodus from Western Springs.

Its chief executive Laura Menzies said the sporting body was working to try to resolve the dispute.

“Equity of access is key to our strategy. Creating opportunities for girls in women in football is at the heart of what we do,” Menzies said.

“We’ve been working with the team and club and strongly suggested they take this to independent mediation. We want the club and team to reach a resolution where everyone feels heard and respected.

“The Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 will bring the world’s best players to our shores — it’s the perfect chance for all clubs to show their commitment to equality in football, offering the same opportunities for girls and women as men.

“There have been many improvements in the last few years, with a number of clubs making good progress. Our game is better for it.

“As a woman who’s played football for many years, I realise there is clearly more work to do. NRF is committed to encouraging and supporting clubs to keep making positive change for everyone’s benefit.”