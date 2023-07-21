Football Ferns mania hits Hawke’s Bay as women’s game on the up

Grayson Birnie (front) with adults Shane McKenzie (left) Leon and Kara Birnie, Darren Mason and kids (from left) Harper Birnie, Mila Ross, Mason Ross and Victoria McKenzie. Photo / Paul Taylor

Football Ferns mania is doing more than just putting smiles on the faces of sports fans in Hawke’s Bay.

Their historic win over Norway on Thursday in Auckland during the opening match of the Fifa Women’s World Cup - being co-hosted in New Zealand and Australia - could lead to an uptick in participation in football in the regions.

Central Football CEO Darren Mason said a number of initiatives had been introduced in recent years to boost girls’ and women’s football in Hawke’s Bay, and the World Cup was certainly increasing interest in the world game.

“It’s great to see [the public’s support] extended outside just the football community,” he said.

“I think the whole New Zealand public has probably been taken with what happened on Thursday night and hopefully that is the catalyst for more people to wave the flag and get in behind it.”

He said while juniors were the lifeblood of the game, the World Cup may also result in an increase in participation among adults in the Bay.

He said there were two divisions for women’s football in Hawke’s Bay, including a more-social division perfect for those wanting to give the sport a go or wanting to return to the sport.

“We would love to get more women back who either want to play for the first time or may have played as a youngster and are looking at the game [during the World Cup] and thinking how can I get back in and participate?”

Taradale FC also has a women’s team this year in the Central League, a premier division encompassing Wellington and surrounding regions, and Havelock North Wanderers has a team in the Central Federation (effectively one division down).

Mason encouraged people to travel to Wellington for the Ferns’ next match on Tuesday versus the Philippines or to get together with friends to watch the match on TV.

Hawke’s Bay is not hosting any matches at the World Cup and does not have any players with direct links. The closest hosts are Wellington and Hamilton.