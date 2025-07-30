“Police extend thanks to the members of the public who reported this dangerous behaviour.”
The footage, which was taken last Thursday lunchtime, shows the car travelling on the wrong side of the road before making a dramatic turn to avoid an oncoming car.
The vehicle also weaves wildly across the left lane the few times it is on the right side of the road.
The worst episode happens when the car nearly crashes into a large truck, having drifted halfway onto the wrong side of the road and directly into the path of oncoming traffic. The car swerves with the driver of the truck also moving to the left side of his lane to avert catastrophe.
Oncoming cars are repeatedly shown moving to the shoulder of their lane to avoid crashing into the wrong-way car.
A 23-year-old man is due to appear in Tokoroa District Court today charged with breath alcohol over 400 mcgs/litre of breath, and driving with a suspended licence.
