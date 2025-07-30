Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Footage captures vehicle weaving across State Highway 29, narrowly avoiding head-on collisions

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Video captures driver weaving across state highway into path of oncoming traffic narrowly avoiding crashes.

Footage has captured the “appalling behaviour” of a driver who blew more than four times the limit weaving into the path of oncoming traffic and narrowly missing a catastrophic collision with a truck.

Waikato police have blasted the “dangerous” actions of a motorist who repeatedly drifted across yellow lines on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save