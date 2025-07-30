In just 55 seconds the car crosses the centreline and travels on the wrong side of the road six times, and is nearly involved in four accidents.

“In this footage caught by a motorist, you can see the car drifts over lines on both sides of the road, narrowly avoiding multiple collisions with cars and multiple large trucks.

“Police were nearby when the call came in and we were able to stop the vehicle and breath test the driver,” said Waikato East Area Commander Inspector Mike Henwood.

“The breath test showed this driver was more than four times the legal limit.

“Police extend thanks to the members of the public who reported this dangerous behaviour.”

A motorist narrowly avoided multiple head-on collisions on State Highway 29 last Thursday. Photo / NZ Police

The footage, which was taken last Thursday lunchtime, shows the car travelling on the wrong side of the road before making a dramatic turn to avoid an oncoming car.

The vehicle also weaves wildly across the left lane the few times it is on the right side of the road.

The worst episode happens when the car nearly crashes into a large truck, having drifted halfway onto the wrong side of the road and directly into the path of oncoming traffic. The car swerves with the driver of the truck also moving to the left side of his lane to avert catastrophe.

Oncoming cars are repeatedly shown moving to the shoulder of their lane to avoid crashing into the wrong-way car.

A 23-year-old man is due to appear in Tokoroa District Court today charged with breath alcohol over 400 mcgs/litre of breath, and driving with a suspended licence.

