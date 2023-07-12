A food truck has caught fire at a youth rugby tournament in Whakatāne this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said two crews were sent to the scene around 9.15am.

“A pitstop barbeque caravan was well involved on arrival. Crews have extinguished the fire,” she said.

There were no reported injuries.

Footage showed black smoke billowing from the truck parked next to a rugby field at Rugby Park.

Whakatāne District Council said via social media: “We’re aware of the fire which occurred earlier this morning at Whakatāne Rugby Park.

“We’d like to firstly thank the organisers and MC who did a stellar job of calmly directing participants and supporters of the Bay of Plenty Rugby Youth Development Cup away from the area,” the post said.

“To the Whakatāne Volunteer Fire Brigade crew who responded promptly ensuring the safety of everyone involved - you’re absolute legends.

“We are so grateful there were no injuries and feel privileged to be part of such an awesome hapori/community where we all look out for one another.”







