Meat the Need and Feed Out, along with the Salvation Army, have asked Canterbury to "Pack and Give Back" this month. Photo / Meat the Need

Meat the Need and Feed Out, along with the Salvation Army, have asked Canterbury to "Pack and Give Back" this month. Photo / Meat the Need

Businesses across Canterbury will join to support their community and “Pack and Give Back” this month.

The event between Meat the Need and Feed Out and Salvation Army will see dozens of organisations across all industries help pack food boxes on May 9 at the Salvation Army warehouse in Wigram.

Farmer-led charity Meat the Need and Feed Out is the only one in the country to donate a continuous supply of mince and milk meals to food banks and community organisations nationwide.

General manager Zellara Holden said it was great to see the interest in the event.

“We wanted everyone who has ever supported us, from donors to farmers and businesses and everyone in between to witness firsthand the impact that their donations have on those who need it most.”

It was also a chance to learn more about food insecurity, she said.

“The reality out there is that double-income earners are also struggling to put food on the table.

“It’s not just the most vulnerable in our communities who are accessing food support.”

Meat the Need and Feed Out currently supplies 115 food support organisations and Holden said the demand for its meals was unprecedented.

“We have more than 100 food banks and community organisations on our waiting list and we would desperately love to be in a place where we are getting enough donations to nourish the whole country.”

In Canterbury alone, the charity supports 15 food banks and community organisations with around 100,000 meals.

Donations of livestock, milk, virtual livestock or cash can be made online at meattheneed.org.