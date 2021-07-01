Food for thought: Could these Hawke's Bay seals become an orca's breakfast?

A bob of seals sit tight as an orca circles around. Photo / Paul Taylor

The sunbathing seals were delighting onlookers south of Napier.

The frollicking orcas were doing likewise.

And then, on a sunny Hawke's Bay Friday, they started to get uncomfortably close.

Orcas are predators. They're renowed for lunching on seals overseas.

So onlookers breathed a sigh of relief when the orcas breezed right by the Clive outfall pipe at the end of Richmond Rd where the seals were snoozing away.

So were the seals ever in danger? Experts are divided.

Ingrid N. Visser, founder and principal scientist of Orca Research Trust, said it was very typical for seals to be spotted beside New Zealand orcas.

"But NZ orcas don't hunt seals, so the seal won't become the orca's breakfast," Visser said.

A pod of orcas enjoying the winter sun in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

General manager of the National Aquarium of NZ, Rachel Haydon, said she was almost sure the seal would be fodder for the orcas if the orcas had realised they were there.

"It's probable the orca would attack the seals if they enter the water, as they regularly prey on other marine mammals," Haydon said.

"Orcas are very intelligent and will hunt co-operatively, and can even temporarily beach themselves at times to catch basking seals.

"Orcas would take any chance they could as they are opportunistic hunters."

Haydon said the orca was "most likely" keeping an eye on the seals at it swam around the outfall, hoping one would re-enter the water.

Lazy day for a seal spotted in Napier. Photo / Zeke Charles

She said orcas were regular feature around this time of the year around Hawke's Bay.

"Orcas can be found all around New Zealand and will hunt in deeper water but also shallower areas around the coast and estuaries," Haydon said.

"Hawke's Bay locals have been lucky enough to see them mere metres off the beach in recent times.

"In the New Zealand Threat Classification System they are classed as a 'nationally critical' species, so they are considered most severely threatened, facing a high risk of extinction.

"Anyone seeing these beautiful creatures should count themselves incredibly lucky."

Seals that didn't have orcas circling around were spotted on Napier beaches several times this week and one was snapped lazily lolling around on a log on Thursday.

Department of Conservation's senior biodiversity ranger for Hawke's Bay Denise Fastier said a seal was spotted on the Marine Parade on Wednesday, and another one was reported at Perfume Point on Thursday.

Zeke Charles, his partner and children were out watching the waves this week when they spotted the mammal, and decided to capture a few zoomed-in pictures of him in action.

In both cases DOC staff went out, but the seals were in good health and just resting, she said.

But delightful and charming though the seals may seem, DOC says enjoy them "from a distance".

DOC advises people to admire seals from a distance. Photo / Zeke Charles

Laura Boren, science advisor for the Department of Conservation (DOC), said between May and September young seals, including newly weaned pups, and male seals of any age could be spotted as they left their breeding colonies, explored and rested.

She said kekeno (seals) were most often found on rocky shores but were curious and exploratory by nature and could be seen all around the coast in unusual places. Occasionally they travelled up rivers as far as 15km inland.

"It's really exciting that fur seals are doing well, and this time of year provides for some unique and special encounters with them," Boren said.

DOC's advice was to never touch or handle a seal as they could be very aggressive if threatened.

It was also a breach of the Marine Mammals Protection Act.

People should keep a distance of at least 20 metres from kekeno, if possible, and not get between the seal and the sea.

"If you are walking your dog in areas where seals regularly haul out, or see a seal on your beach, put your dog on a lead until you are away from the seal," Boren said.