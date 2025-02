C: Pope Francis battles illness, childcare centres attendance rises and “outdated laws need to be looked at”.

Multiple flights out of Christchurch Airport have been delayed or cancelled due to thick fog.

At least 17 flights have been affected to destinations across New Zealand.

Cancelled flights include those to Auckland, Queenstown, Invercargill and Dunedin.

Those delayed include flights to Blenheim, Wellington and Auckland.

Passengers have been advised to check with their airlines for updates on conditions and further disruptions, as well as see the Christchurch Airport website for more details.