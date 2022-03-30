The fog began on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / Getty

Nearly 30 flights into and out of Wellington have been cancelled as fog causes problems for a second day running.

Fourteen arrivals at Wellington Airport have been cancelled this morning, and 14 departures and MetService says the fog should clear this afternoon.

State of play in Wellington early this morning. pic.twitter.com/m8dDuFL3at — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) March 30, 2022

A spokesperson for Wellington Airport says no flights will land or depart until the fog clears.

Low, misty cloud is blanketing the capital similar to what it had on Wednesday when 37 arrivals and 37 departures were cancelled by 1pm.

Just one plane made it out of Wellington Wednesday - a Sounds Air flight.

Fog has been affecting the capital since Tuesday afternoon with flight disruptions beginning at about 4pm. A handful of flights were able to land on Wednesday morning when the fog briefly lifted.