‘SICKENING’ DISCOVERY

The suspected deliberate scattering of broken glass on a Rotorua sports field - set up for a school athletics day - has left a child injured and an event organiser sickened.

The annual one-day event hosted around 600 pupils from 30 local primary and intermediate schools.

Lake City Athletics Club president Kelly Albrecht received a message on Tuesday morning over damage to the fields.

She says by the time she arrived, a groundsman already had a half-filled bucket of broken glass.

Kelly Albrecht with her son Nixon 4. Broken glass was found on their athletics track. Photo / Andrew Warner





TICK OF APPROVAL FOR BUDGET

A 10-year budget for Auckland - rife with cost-cutting and revenue-raising measures - has passed its first hurdle.

Councillors approved Mayor Wayne Brown’s plan to go out for a month’s public consultation from February, after a marathon 10-hour meeting yesterday.

It includes rates rises - starting at 7.5 per cent - selling off Auckland Airport shares and a lease to operate Port of Auckland.





POLICE PAY ISSUES

The police union says pay issues will need to be addressed to deliver on the new Police Minister’s expectations.

Minister Mark Mitchell has released a letter to the Police Commissioner - outlining his requests to crack down on crime.

That includes tackling youth and gang offending, supporting frontline officers and strengthening policing in communities.

But Police Association president Chris Cahill says this will require recruiting a lot more staff for the frontline.





SECOND-HAND CHRISTMAS

More than a third of Kiwis will be cutting back their gift shopping this Christmas.

A TradeMe report shows the cost of living is heavily impacting the way people shop this holiday season.

It found 72 per cent of New Zealanders are considering buying pre-owned gifts this year - up 20 per cent on last year.

New Zealanders are considering buying pre-owned gifts this year.





QUEENSLAND TERROR ATTACK

A man has been arrested by the FBI over an Australian terrorist attack that led to the shooting deaths of two Queensland police officers.

Constables Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow were gunned down by Nathaniel, Gareth and Stacey Train in December last year.

Queensland Police say a 58-year-old US national was arrested last week in Arizona in connection to the religiously-motivated terrorist attack.