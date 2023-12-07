Fiery day in the House as Parliament gets back to business, Cook Strait cost blowout lands with the Finance Minister and how Auckland Council is addressing crime in the city in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / Interislander / AP / Parliament TV / NZHerald

FIERY FIRST DEBATE

Parliament resumed its post-election routine in earnest yesterday, opening with the first Question Time of the year.

Labour’s Grant Robertson tripped up new finance minister Nicola Willis - by asking for government debt numbers.

She didn’t know - but was able to pass it off - by having a go at the former government for its spending.

New Zealand First’s Shane Jones poked fun at Te Pāti Māori by using a question to mock the feathered headdresses worn by several members during their swearing-in.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis during Question Time. Photo / Mark Mitchell





MIDDLE EAST CEASEFIRE

Meanwhile, an extended debate was also held on the conflict in the Middle East.

All parties in the House have supported a motion - urging those involved in the conflict to take urgent steps towards establishing a ceasefire.

Amnesty International Aotearoa says the Government must now use its diplomatic channels to encourage other countries into joining the call.

They say they desperately need guaranteed protection for aid organisations to enter Gaza.

Prime Minister Chris Luxon there are certain conditions in order for a ceasefire to take place.





FERRY COST BLOWOUT

The potential cost to the taxpayer of Cook Strait’s new mega ferries is now far more than what Kiwirail signed up for.

Nicola Willis met with the state-owned enterprise’s top brass about it, before she was even sworn in as minister.

KiwiRail is replacing its increasingly unreliable and ageing Interislander fleet with two new hybrid-electric ferries.

The last publicly available cost estimate for the ferries and infrastructure was $1.45 billion, and the date - 2026.

Amid the undisclosed cost blowout, Willis calls the situation extremely troubling.

The Bluebridge Cook Strait ferry Straitsman sailing into Wellington Harbour. Photo / Mark Mitchell





AUCKLAND CITY SAFETY

Auckland Council is teaming up with police and community leaders to provide a more visible safety presence on central Auckland streets.

It comes after a report earlier this week ranking Auckland as the least safe city in Australasia.

Heart of the City CEO Viv Beck says despite the lack of correlation, they’ve been vocal about this for three years.





UK COVID-19 INQUIRY

Boris Johnson has faced another day in the hot seat at the UK’s Covid-19 inquiry.

The former UK Prime Minister has told the panel that any suggestion he wanted to allow the virus to “let rip” is rubbish.

The inquiry has heard accusations around Johnson’s reluctance to lock down, and his confusion around the science of the virus.

Johnson also claimed there hadn’t been mass rule-breaking inside the government.